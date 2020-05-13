Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Amina Elshafei

‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ star Amina Elshafei has addressed the recent controversy around her cooking non-halal beef on the reality show. The Muslim contestant said she knew what she was getting into by going on the show, however producers were very “respectful” of her religion and cultural values and never forced her to cook with pork, alcohol or non-halal products.

Last week viewers were confused when Amina cooked beef that wasn’t halal, with co-star Emilia having to taste her bulgogi for her. Some fans questioned whether the Channel 10 show had provided an alternative halal option.

How come they can’t supply Amina with halal meat so she can taste her dishes? #MasterChefAU — Lauren (@MsLauren_K) May 7, 2020

Why is the meat not halal when the competitor is Muslim? How can Masterchef not accomodate for her?? Honestly so ridiculous..... how hard can it be to attain halal meat for a challenge that she is knowingly competing in. #masterchefau — ☾madeleine⁰⁰ (@idgimaddy) May 7, 2020

Im just mad they couldn’t find any halal meat options for amina to cook with at the very least #MasterchefAU — flower peddler (@dollylama__) May 7, 2020

Wait, they knew Amina was cooking, couldn't they make sure the meat was halal? #MasterChefAU — Lia (@LiaMirch) May 7, 2020

Speaking to HuffPost Australia, Amina explained she was offered various meat options, but chose to go with a particular cut because it was the best for the dish. “You need a particular cut of beef for that. The cut that they had on the day was not halal but they had other options for me that were halal as well,” she explained. “That was completely my own choosing to use that meat.” She said ‘MasterChef’ “has been overwhelmingly respectful” towards her and “very giving to make sure that I feel comfortable with the cook and the availability of meats that I have”.

When Amina first appeared on ‘MasterChef’ back in 2012, she chose to cook pork, which isn’t eaten by devout Muslims. “It was a mystery box and I cooked it for the sake of understanding how to treat the protein,” she said. “But obviously no tasting and I used gloves when I touched the meat. That was for me to try I guess.” The nurse also acknowledged that going on a cooking show of this nature could be “tough”, and she had considered this before signing up for the series.