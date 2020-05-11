It’s been a big start to the week for ‘MasterChef Australia’ viewers. After farewelling Chris Badenoch last night, fans heard of new judge Andy Allen’s exciting engagement announcement. The 32-year-old, who has joined the judging panel alongside Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo, revealed he secretly proposed to Alex Davey during a recent holiday.

What some viewers may not know about is Andy’s link to a famous actress in the past, actress Charlotte Best. Andy and Charlotte, famed for her role as Annie Campbell on Home And Away from 2007 to 2010, dated for two years till they split in 2016.

Matt King via Getty Images SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Andy Allen (L) and Charlotte Best (R) pose during the 2013/14 NBL Official Season Launch at The Entertainment Quarter on September 19, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

In an interview in 2015, the Australian TV stars opened up about how they met. “One of my best friends who was part of the crew on Home & Away also worked on Masterchef with Andy and thought we would get along well,” Charlotte told Elle magazine at the time. Andy also spoke about their “awkward” first date that turned into a success, making them “inseparable” after that.

“It was the first time either of us had been on a proper date so we were a bit awkward at first but then we actually ran into my best mates at Barrio Chino,” he said. “They crashed the date & then we relaxed a bit more. We got along really well and were pretty much inseparable that summer.”