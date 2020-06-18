While viewers usually see the ‘MasterChef Australia’ contestants cooking up a storm in a glossy industrial-style kitchen, they’ve never been shown what’s beyond the bench tops and stoves in the Melbourne studio – until now.

The show’s most recently eliminated contestant Khanh Ong has shared a TikTok video which takes fans behind the scenes as the cast spend time on set.

This year’s season called ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ has featured returning contestants from previous seasons.