Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win's 'Best Dish' week continues.

As ’MasterChef Australia’s ‘Best Dish’ week continues, Thursday appears to be the episode viewers have been waiting for with magical fairytales and fables-themed challenge. A new promo shows judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo absolutely blown away by a mystery dish that Andy describes as “special”.

“If there was ever a plate of food that has come through this kitchen that says, ‘I Am Back To Win’, it’s this dish,” added Melissa. Fans have been quick to start guessing who the cook is behind his secret creation, and so far Reynold Poernomo and Jess Liemantara have appeared to be the frontrunners.

“I would love to say Jess but no one can beat Reynold when it comes to technique and presentation!!!” one viewer wrote on Instagram. “So maybe it’s him? If that’s a desert that is!” “FINALLY. There’s a lot of pressure on this dish’s shoulders after all the build up! I hope it’s from Jess,” another commented on Facebook.