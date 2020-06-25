MasterChef Australia’s Brendan Pang was known for his delicious dumplings on the cooking show. Now he’s lifted the lid on what he loves to use when creating his specialty dishes.

“I think you can’t go past the pork and prawn, that’s always the best,” the 26-year-old told HuffPost Australia.

Brendan said there’s no hard and fast rules when it comes to making dumplings and people should get creative in the kitchen.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Brendan Pang

“The great thing about dumplings is just to have fun and fill it with anything that you can think of,” he said. “Any leftovers, just experiment with it and maybe taste the filling and try before actually folding the dumpling and cooking it.”

Brendan first appeared on ‘MasterChef’ back in 2018 before returning for the all-stars season this year.

Proud of his Chinese-Mauritian heritage, he opened a dumplings kitchen in Perth called Bumplings where he shares his love for food and culture with customers.

“It wasn’t until school holidays in year four when my Grandmere taught me how to prepare dumplings (wontons) from scratch that I discovered the staggering yumminess of authentic Mauritian and Asian cooking,” Brendan has said on his official website.

“And despite having tried hundreds and possibly thousands of dumplings across my life, Grandmere’s pork wontons to this day will always be my favourite.”

Brendan was eliminated from the cooking show on Sunday night.

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory, but we’re now up to the final seven.