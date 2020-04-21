‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ star Callum Hann has revealed he almost turned down the opportunity to return to the series this year. The season two contestant said that he had to consider what he would gain from going back on Channel 10 show as he’s already “doing the things” he “wanted to do” since his initial appearance in 2010.

“I was so umming and ahhing about whether I should come back or not because it’s one of those things,” he told HuffPost Australia. “The first time you’re on the show, you’re doing it to see if cooking is the life for you I guess. So, it’s a real change of lifestyle.” Since finishing as runner-up to Adam Liaw last time, Callum has forged a successful career in the food industry.

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win contestant Callum Hann

“I’m doing the things that I wanted to do. I’m running my cooking school, I’m running my catering business and food education so I’m kind of living my dream life I guess,” he admitted. “So I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know if I need to come back, I’m already doing what I love’.”

However, after some consideration he realised returning to the show could allow him to experience the competition in another way. “Having said that, [there’s] the chance to get in the kitchen again, the electricity and the rush that you get cooking in that kitchen,” he said. “To complete against the people like Hayden, Poh, Reynold and all these people I’ve watched and loved on TV over the years, to compete against them is pretty special.”

Last week Callum earned immunity from the first elimination after he defeated Sarah Clare and Lynton Tapp in a head-to-head challenge with celebrity guest Gordon Ramsay. The trio were asked to recreate Gordon’s signature Potato Crusted Murray Cod with Minestrone. “I guess it was a little intimidating but at the same time this is why I wanted to come back to all-stars,” Callum described going up against Gordon. “I was runner-up 10 years ago and I know I’m a lot better at cooking than I was 10 years ago. This is the kind of challenge I came for. “To cook head-to-head with Gordon Ramsay... a lot of chefs out there would give their left arm to be able to have that opportunity.”

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win contestants Sarah Clare, Callum Hann and Lynton Tapp