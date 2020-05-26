Four of the final 12 contestants on ‘MasterChef Australia’ will be required to replicate a very technical dessert on Tuesday night’s episode; a sophisticated creation by famous chef Kirsten Tibballs that looks like a delicate watermelon.

From Reynold Poernomo and Emelia Jackson to Reece Hignell and Jess Liemantara , there’s a few contenders that already have extensive experience in the sweets category.

But will they be able to whip up this “extremely hard” dessert?

Till we find out, here’s a look at some of the deletable treats that these contestants make in their daily lives away from the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen.