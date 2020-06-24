A show like ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ is a major production with huge amounts of food being cooked, though understandably not all is consumed on set. Judge Melissa Leong has explained what happens to the leftover ingredients and food after challenges wrap up, saying sustainability and a “low waste policy” is a big priority for the Channel 10 show. With a full-time sustainability officer working on the show, Melissa said some food is given to Second Bite that redistributes to charities and not-for-profit organisations, while the rest is put through a “closed-loop organic system”.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo

“Nothing gets thrown away that could have another life. So some of the produce is also distributed to cast and crew as well, we donate money to charity and then we can kind of go shopping at work every so often,” she told The Design Files.