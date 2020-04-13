Gordon Ramsay is always one of many words, but he was next to speechless during an awkward moment on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’. Appearing in the premiere episode on Sunday night, the celebrity chef didn’t know what to say when he mistakenly assumed contestant Dani Venn’s husband was Sri Lankan, because she had met him in Sri Lanka.

“Dani, you blew us away with that authenticity. Whatever happens, stick close to that Sri Lankan husband of yours,” Gordon told Dani when praising the Sri Lankan curry she cooked.

The first and only Immunity Pin of the season goes to @danivenn for her delicious Sri Lankan Curry! 🎉 #MasterChefAUpic.twitter.com/GJdFaGWjsj — masterchefau (@masterchefau) April 13, 2020

“Oh, he’s not Sri Lankan... I met him in Sri Lanka.,” she responded, prompting awkward laughter. “Where’s he from?” Gordon then asked, to which she replied, “He’s a Kiwi”. Many on Twitter collectively cringed at the moment.

That awkward moment when Gordon Ramsay assumes your husband's ethnicity #masterchefau — Anna (@verysleepykoala) April 13, 2020

Oh he’s not Sri Lankan ... awkies #MasterChefAU — lizzyhoooooo (@lizzyhooooo) April 13, 2020

Gordon thinks Dani’s husband is Sri Lankan?? 😆😆😆😆 #MasterchefAU — Daz 🐯🐅 (@dcpchiu) April 13, 2020

“This dish is special to me because I met my husband in Sri Lanka. He’s not Sri Lankan, he’s a kiwi I met in a backpackers hostel.” #MasterChefAU — Melissa Black (@melissablack86) April 13, 2020

WELL THAT WAS AWKWARD GORDON #masterchefau — Megan [UnQuiet Australian] (@427_Impala) April 13, 2020

Dani, who appeared in the 2011 season of ‘MasterChef Australia’, managed to wow the judges with her mouthwatering curry, and landed the first immunity pin for 2020. Gordon was the first of several celebrity guests viewers can expect this season, while three new judges made their debut.

Despite the little blunder, many viewers were stoked to see him on their TV screen.

