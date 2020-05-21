Thursday night’s immunity challenge on ‘MasterChef Australia’ was a unique one in the cooking show’s history.

Contestants were asked to “pimp up” some instant noodles, and while people from all walks of life are big fans of the two-minute treats, Asian Australians were particularly stoked.

Poh Ling Yeow, Reece Hignell, Jess Liemantara and Simon Toohey were the four competing in the immunity challenge.

When Poh and Jess impressed the judges the most with their creative noodle dishes – taking them through to the next round – Twitter was quick to celebrate the win for both contestants and for Asian representation on TV.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Poh Ling Yeow and Jess Liemantara

This is a win for the asian australians <333 #masterchefau — channy (@flowerzens) May 21, 2020

My Asian gals representing on this instant noodle challenge 🥰 #MasterChefAU — Ericaaa ✌ (@erkspelliarmus) May 21, 2020

Finally the Asian representation that we needed on #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/P8vAZPC8VF — Plethoric Individual (@SuperBatWomanel) May 21, 2020

Asian Women FTW #MasterChefAU — Michael Schumacher (@schumacherfed) May 21, 2020

Guys I’m getting emotional. Aust. Asian women pride for real #MasterChefAU — Joanne Fassbender (@DanseDarjeeling) May 21, 2020

For the second round, Poh and Jess were asked to whip up their favourite comfort foods.

Poh chose to make Nasi Lemak with Otak Otak, which she said was “totally my childhood on a plate”.

Jess cooked a Thai Duck Curry with Roti Canai, Prawn Chilli Powder and Coconut Rice.

“My parents have a Thai/Malaysian/ Indonesian cuisine restaurant and then red curry was one of our most popular dishes and I’d always watch from afar, my dad making the red curry,” said Jess.

“And the roti canai, I’d be on the back just flipping them. So that’s my comfortable food.”

As a Malaysian-Chinese-Aussie, watching three fantastic SEAsian women on national TV discussing nasi lemak and roti and curries and banana leaf, is putting the biggest grin on my face #MasterChefAU — JZ Ting ✍🏼👾🏳️‍🌈⚖️ (@ting_jz) May 21, 2020

‘MasterChef’ judge Melissa Leong, who is proud of her Chinese Singaporean heritage, also spoke about her fondness for noodles.

“Who doesn’t love these guys? I mean look, I’m obsessed with noodles. I think growing up in an Asian family, you know this.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judge Melissa Leong

Earlier on writer Benjamin Law said the episode is “a real Sophie’s Choice moment for every East Asian person”, asking his Twitter followers to pick their favourite type of instant noodles.

Holy shit, tonight's #MasterchefAU focuses entirely on instant ramen – a real Sophie's Choice moment for every East Asian person, shout out to my fellow yellows tonight. pic.twitter.com/G1ziI0EL38 — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) May 21, 2020

P.S. Choose your fighter. This is mine. Hongkie roots all the way. Wouldn't die angry if this was my last meal. pic.twitter.com/eXBGUF36Xv — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) May 21, 2020

[under breath while weeping quietly]



"This ... this is the real on-screen diversity we've all been waiting for." pic.twitter.com/yhKhuFfEfU — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) May 21, 2020

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.

Rest assured the Asian brownies stand with you on this. My comfort food of choice topped with Bok Choy, fish balls, deep fried tofu & a poached egg ... #InstantNoodleGourmet pic.twitter.com/FydgDRsqGQ — Fauziah Ibrahim (@fauziah_ibrahim) May 21, 2020

Korean instant noodles finally getting the recognition they deserve. Can’t wait for tomorrow night #masterchefaustralia #MasterChefAU — Christina (@chyeminlee) May 20, 2020

Instant noodles fry-off! YES!! Classic Asian Cuisine! Can’t wait! #MasterChefAU — Leanne (@ennael37) May 20, 2020

Can I just say, Jess, with her Indonesian roots, would absolutely SMASH tomorrow’s challenge given how improved instant noodles is basically a refined art in Indo. Indomie is being served in a hundreds of ways there!#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/0JQT8PzdbC — Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) May 20, 2020

Masterchef Australia tonight having a challenge on levelling up packet noodles is a must watch for me. They're every Asian child's guilty pleasure/treat. #MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/1JKaNXxqEt — Joanne T (@seenowrong) May 21, 2020