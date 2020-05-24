Channel 10 Matt Preston and Jock Zonfrillo

We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

Apart from captivating food critiques and entertaining antics for the last 11 years, ’MasterChef Australia’s previous judging panel was known for another thing – Matt Preston’s show-stopping cravats.

While Matt, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris have now left the cooking show, it appears Jock Zonfrillo has seamlessly stepped in with his own fashion quirk that fans are loving.

The 43-year-old Scottish chef and restaurateur appears to love a good tailored vest, wearing one in almost every episode so far this season.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judge Jock Zonfrillo with guest Katy Perry.

My mans Jock is wearing the HELL out of that vest 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #MasterchefAU — Luis ⚽️🇵🇪 (@luis__antoniooo) April 22, 2020

jock’s vest is giving me mr schuester from glee vibes #masterchefau — Rachel 😉 (@rachel_fitz_) April 14, 2020

Gordon keeps referring to Jock as ‘this man’ because he definitely doesn’t know his name and he’s definitely jealous of his vest. #MasterChefAU — Mish Wittrup (@MishWittrup) April 13, 2020

Whether it’s a standalone vest over a buttoned shirt or an item that’s part of a three-piece suit, Jock has served his smart vests to the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen while dishing feedback to the contestants.

According to Channel 10′s official wardrobe department Instagram account, 10 Styling, Jock has worn a selection of vests, mainly from custom-suit retailer Prinzi Collections and menswear label, Calibre. Vests range from $29 to $160 on Calibre’s official website.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judges Andy Allen, Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen

There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.