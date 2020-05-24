We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.
Apart from captivating food critiques and entertaining antics for the last 11 years, ’MasterChef Australia’s previous judging panel was known for another thing – Matt Preston’s show-stopping cravats.
While Matt, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris have now left the cooking show, it appears Jock Zonfrillo has seamlessly stepped in with his own fashion quirk that fans are loving.
The 43-year-old Scottish chef and restaurateur appears to love a good tailored vest, wearing one in almost every episode so far this season.
Whether it’s a standalone vest over a buttoned shirt or an item that’s part of a three-piece suit, Jock has served his smart vests to the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen while dishing feedback to the contestants.
According to Channel 10′s official wardrobe department Instagram account, 10 Styling, Jock has worn a selection of vests, mainly from custom-suit retailer Prinzi Collections and menswear label, Calibre. Vests range from $29 to $160 on Calibre’s official website.
On ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ this year, Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo have replaced former judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.
There are 24 previous contestants including Poh Ling Yeow, Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.
‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10.