As bushfires continue to blaze across the Adelaide Hills with over 300 firefighters on the ground, ‘MasterChef Australia’ star Laura Sharrad has shared how “scary” it has been for South Australian locals in the affected region.

On Sunday night the ‘Back To Win’ runner-up posted an image of her parents’ home in the Adelaide Hills. The photo showed a dark orange sky blanketed with smoke.

“A very scary night ahead for a lot of people tonight... this is my parents place in the adl hills,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “They are ok & watching things very closely. Thinking of everyone who’s right in the middle of this.”