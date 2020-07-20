Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Laura Sharrad and Emelia Jackson

Love that Reynold and Emilia helped Laura, but she should have been eliminated, she passed because of the help she received, don’t need to watch the finale tomorrow — Butsi Bazaar (@Butsibazaar) July 19, 2020

Me, bolting upright from deep sleep: if Emelia and Reynold hadn’t helped Laura, would she still be in the grand finale?! #MasterChefAU — a⁷ 💜 (@0613bwl) July 19, 2020

What a sham. Laura would have lost, not Masterchef level if you need help with kitchen equipment. Robbed — pand_methismeni (@PandaMethismeni) July 19, 2020

If Emilia didn’t help Laura with the apple shaver would Reynold now be in the Grand Final? Was that assistance not a helpful BFF but a cheat? #MasterChefAU — Azzie (@azziegogo) July 19, 2020

Well, if Laura in fact wins then Emilia will be kicking herself for helping her with the apple. Laura would’ve definitely been sent home last night had she not got help. And if Emilia had versed Reynold in the finals, it would at least have been a fair competition. — JT (@Zugo2008) July 20, 2020

Speaking to HuffPost Australia on Monday, Reynold said Laura “deserves” the grand final spot. “The viewers don’t see everything, that’s for sure,” he said. “We helped only the slightest bit. Everything else came down to Laura’s intuition and skill of cooking. So she completely deserves it.”

Reynold said he “definitely screwed it up” when trying to make the dessert and therefore was rightfully eliminated. “I deserve to come third. Everyone has bad days in the kitchen.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo