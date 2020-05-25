’MasterChef Australia’s Tracy Collins has defended Laura Sharrad, who has received viewer criticism for repeatedly cooking pasta on the reality show, though not much feedback from the judges for focusing on one type of cuisine. According to Tracy, all contestants are known for their specialties, and it would be “weird” if her co-star tried to “cook predominantly Southeast Asian or Indian food”.

“Yes, she’s now got a pasta restaurant. At the end of the day, we’re all there to highlight our businesses, our life and [be] reflective of that,” Tracy told HuffPost Australia on Monday.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Laura Sharrad

Highlighting Laura’s versatility as a cook – given “she was a pastry chef for a few years” when she worked for judge Jock Zonfrillo at Orana restaurant, plus has also been employed by an eatery with “Asian influence” – Tracy said Laura’s only doing what each other contestant is also doing. “So yes, Brendan is doing dumplings, Laura’s doing pasta, but Poh’s doing cakes, Reece does cakes and [for] Sarah Tiong, it’s her Southeast Asian [food],” she said. “It’s reflective of who we are, and it would be weird for Laura to come on and cook predominantly Southeast Asian or Indian food, when that’s not a reflection of who she is. “Everything she’s done is so diverse, and I’ve absolutely loved watching her craft of pasta making - the intricacies, the delicacies to it, and it’s actually inspired me for my pasta making.”

does Laura cook anything other than pasta?!?!?!?! #MasterchefAU — ally (@allyzzaaa_) May 20, 2020

Me waiting to see how Laura will pull a pasta dish out of this one. #masterchefau#masterchefaustraliapic.twitter.com/zleA9DhjSQ — Chantelle Pearn (@Channy_Lou89) May 24, 2020

Can #Laura stop cooking Pasta dishes. I am so sick of her rolling the pasta dough. #MasterChefAU@masterchefau — WatchIt 📺 (@WatchItTV06) May 23, 2020

So... Laura. Not creative as a cook (yet Jock doesn't call her the "pasta girl" but calls Brendan the "dumpling guy" even though he's a diverse cook & plates up other things) & doesn't understand empathy. Give Sarah a minute! So smug. So arrogant. So bratty. 🙄 #MasterChefAU — 🌈 Jenni 💭✎ (@earthtojenni) May 19, 2020

I’m so annoyed that they’ve been calling Reece “the cake guy” all day and then Melissa even had to say “can’t cook cake every day”. And yet they never call out Laura for always cooking pasta? #MasterchefAUpic.twitter.com/kW0wQMUqvH — skp (@justicejunkie26) May 24, 2020