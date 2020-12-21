‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong has announced her separation from husband Joe Jones.

Sharing the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday evening, the food writer said the couple have chosen to “part ways” after eloping in 2017.

“It has brought us such happiness to walk together, but the time has come for Joe and I to part ways and walk on, apart,” Melissa wrote.

“We ask for your kindness and consideration for our privacy, we will not be making any further comment as our private lives have, and will always remain exactly that.

“We wish you peace at the end of such a challenging year for all.”