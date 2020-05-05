We’re here to guide you through the coronavirus lockdown. Check out HuffPost LIFE for daily tips, advice, how-tos and escapism.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judge Melissa Leong

As self-isolation continues during the coronavirus crisis, a lot of us are staying at home, eating plenty and well, trying to look somewhat presentable for our work Zoom calls.

’MasterChef Australia’s newest judge Melissa Leong has been the talk of Twitter in recent weeks thanks to her talent, enthusiasm and believe it or not, her ability to keep her lipstick looking immaculate while trying five cuisines per episode.

After plenty of Twitter and Instagram requests asking for the genius lippie behind this spectacular cosmetic miracle, it looks like we have some answers that will save us next time we eat a doughnut just before a video call with the boss.

@fooderati Melissa Leong, women around Australia want to know how your lipstick does not move at all when you taste the dishes? @masterchefau #MasterChefAU — Lisa Jones (@LisaJon02778115) May 3, 2020

Melissa’s lipstick is the real star of #MasterChefAU🙌🏼 👄 — j☺️ (@jojoeyjo9) April 27, 2020

Melissa’s lipstick still perfect after tasting 20 dishes on #MasterChefAU



Me after one bite: pic.twitter.com/yDKeBLAwfI — Jules (@lacewngs) April 20, 2020

What lipstick does Melissa use? If I attempted to use a bold lip like that when it was meal time, it would end up all over my teeth and chin. Her one always looks perfect! #MasterChefAU — Lucia (@lfsleigh) April 27, 2020

I need melissa to tell me what lipstick she uses because that shit LASTS #MasterChefAU — dana 🌙🌌 (@fourthwxllbreak) April 26, 2020

You know Melissa’s lipstick is amazing when the kebab doesn’t look like it was recently murdered 😁 #MasterChefAU — Reality Noms (@RealityNoms) April 26, 2020

How does Melissa not get red lipstick stain on the spoons and on food?? This is sorcery. #MasterchefAU — VIRANIA (@viraniamunaf) April 26, 2020

The real question for @masterchefau is how Melissa keeps her lipstick so perfect. Even between tasting dishes. 👄 — Andrea Ferguson (@ashlyferg) April 22, 2020

Makeup artist Maureen Moriarty is behind Melissa’s looks on the Channel 10 show, and has revealed what products she works with and how many times the lipsticks need to be applied while filming.

It appears Mac’s ‘Pink Pigeon’ is her go-to for a neon pink, while Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘In Love With Olivia’ is used to create a softer look. For a bright red, she goes with Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Walk Of Shame’.

“I’m seeing that your (sic) saying it’s MAC lipstick and it’s just elegant eating that’s keeping it on. There’s gotta be a secret to it though, literally none of her lippie gets on the food,” one viewer commented on Maureen’s account.

After having initially told another fan it all came down to Melissa’s “elegant eating”, Maureen explained how many times she tops up the judge’s makeup during a day of filming.

“Seriously we apply in the morning, after lunch then late afternoon - it’s MAC matte lippy’s - they stay on!!” she said.

Since her debut on the show, Melissa’s style, and particularly her earrings, have captivated many viewers.

“For me, fashion isn’t frivolous,” Melissa told HuffPost Australia. “It’s a tool I use to command attention, and to separate my work from my private life.” Working with the network’s wardrobe, hair and make up team, she said there was only one request on her end. “The brief is simple: me, but make it MasterChef.”