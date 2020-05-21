MasterChef Australia Judge Melissa Leong's Ponytail Hack

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judge Melissa Leong

With hairdressers closed during coronavirus lockdown, I’ve been searching for ways to style my locks without risking a crooked fringe or a dodgy dye job.

Now I’ve finally found something to spruce up my tresses, giving it a lift for my next Tik Tok video or dinner date (when I eventually part ways with my cosy couch).

Introducing the clip-in ponytail. Many of you may already be aware of this gift from the hair gods, but I only recently discovered its wonders when admiring ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong’s on-screen looks.

Makeup artist Maureen Moriarty has been using some clip-in ponytails during this season to help give Melissa’s hair some body and length and enhance her already stunning locks.

“Melissa wears a range of our hair extensions, including our clip-ins,“Melbourne Human Hair Extensions owner Travis George told HuffPost Australia.

“She has one of our wrap around ponytails, which is made with 100% Remy Human Hair. It is made with a combination of colours to blend in with her natural hair.”

However, if you’re after a similar look, it could set you back a few hundred dollars. Travis said this particular piece is values at $350.

The stylist explained there’s no minimum hair length requirement for a clip-in ponytail.

“Provided your natural hair is long enough to tie in a ponytail at the top of your head, ponytail hair extensions can be worn,” he said.

The application process is also quite straightforward: Tie your own hair into a ponytail.

Place the comb of the clip-in into the front section of the ponytail.

Wrap the clip-in’s tail around the natural ponytail once and then secure with velcro.

Wrap the rest of the tail around the ponytail and secure with a bobby pin.

“Clip-in Ponytails are the perfect solution for creating a glamorous look in seconds (even better when combined with a striking lipstick),” said Travis.

“Added to this, they are versatile, excellent for creating fullness and a great option for those wanting to mix up their look, particularly when going out.”

Enjoy creating the ponytail of your dreams.