The three new judges on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ have brought a different touch to the show, one aspect being Melissa Leong’s incredibly eloquent and engaging commentary.

As a food writer it’s no surprise she has an extraordinary way with words, but her flair for delivering incredibly descriptive and emotive critiques (that rival any Hallmark card script) has been unique to the series, and not gone unnoticed by contestants and viewers.