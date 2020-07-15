While Callum had already met Andy and Jock prior to filming, food critic Mel was an unfamiliar face that he immediately connected with. “I was already mates with those guys. I think the new person for me was Mel who I hadn’t met prior to filming,” Callum told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday. “She’s been a revelation for the show. I think having a female presence is awesome. She knows her food and the way that she uses words is incredible.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judge Melissa Leong

Crediting them for the popularity of this season, Callum said the three new judges “are going to give the show a lot of success moving forward”. “It’s been really popular this year and yes, of course having people like Reynold and Poh coming back on [helps], but I think as well the judges have played a role in that and are doing an amazing job.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Callum Hann

Callum’s comments come after fellow contestants Khanh Ong and Brendan Pang also spoke highly of Mel. “I love Melissa. She is a bright beacon of light on the show. She is someone we didn’t even know we needed on Australian TV till we got her,” Khanh told HuffPost Australia last month. “We understood why she is needed.” He said Melissa is not only “unapologetic and strong” and someone who “doesn’t back down” from what she believes in, but also “champions positivity”. “She’s not about scandal, she’s about championing positivity and I appreciate that and I admire her so much for it.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo