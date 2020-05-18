Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Poh Ling Yeow

For viewers who can’t get enough of Poh Ling Yeow on ‘MasterChef Australia’, fret not because the fan favourite is getting even more air-time very soon.

The 47-year-old’s own cooking show, ‘Poh & Co’, has been a hit over the past few years. Now, the second season is making a return to the small screen as SBS has announced an encore of the series.

From May 30, ‘Poh & Co’ Season 2 will air at 8pm on Saturdays on SBS Food straight after ‘Cook like an Italian with Silvia Colloca’ at 7:30pm.

Poh’s first season will continue airing on Thursdays at 9pm.

‘Poh & Co’ Season 2, which initially aired back in 2018, sees the celebrity chef explore rich flavours and comfort cuisine with dishes such as Chicken & Lentil Soup; Brioche Buns and No-Knead Crusty Loaf.

The reality star is currently appearing on Channel 10′s ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, alongside the likes of Reynold Poernomo and Callum Hann who have returned to the series for another shot at victory.

Former ‘MasterChef’ contestant Derek Lau recently opened up about what makes Poh unique in the kitchen.

Poh is the “quintessential cook” according to Derek.

“MasterChef is about home cooking so if you want to home cook, there’s nobody more suitable for that type of role than Poh,” he told HuffPost Australia.

Meanwhile the show’s first ever winner Julie Goodwin, has backed Poh to go to the very end.