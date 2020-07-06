This season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ has been applauded for its ethnically diverse cast and various cooking challenges that pay homage to contestants’ cultural backgrounds. The show’s most recently eliminated contestant Poh Ling Yeow has said this diversity is a positive in the current media landscape, and that Australia’s entertainment industry still “has a way to go, but we’re starting to make moves which is really good”. “I also want to bring up something actually that not many people bring up,” she told HuffPost Australia on Monday morning. “As someone who’s Asian, there’s also a bit of a fight where I think a lot of kids haven’t dared to go down the path of artistic or creative careers because there’s a lot of cultural pressure to not go there as well,” she said.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Poh Ling Yeow

Poh, who is proud of her Malaysian Chinese heritage, said young people in Asian households often face pressure from parents to follow an academic career path or one that is deemed more socially acceptable in their culture. Examples could be becoming a doctor, lawyer or accountant, while creative careers are often discouraged. “So to those people, I want to say [that] I want to be an example of you can create a career out of something that you love, and don’t let that older generation pressure you into thinking it’s not possible,” she said.

“I feel like that’s another conversation that needs to happen as well and just to encourage these younger generations to just go for it. “The time is now to pursue what you want and what you love, and you’ll be good at it. That’s what you have to remember. You can only be good at things that you love. That’s something that I have quite a lot of time to mentor kids about.” The 47-year-old, who moved to Australia from Malaysia at age nine with her family, studied design at university before working as a graphic designer, makeup artist and illustrator.

Painting and art had been her main career focus for a few years before she auditioned for ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2009 when her friend Sarah suggested it. “I was a graphic designer and makeup artist during art school, but I was working full-time as a painter, ” she told Mamamia in 2017. “I was probably about six years into my career and it was at a point where I needed to get a steady income. So, I started thinking about this food thing, and Sarah randomly texted me saying I should sign up for MasterChef. For some reason, she just thought I was going to go really far in it... the rest is history.”