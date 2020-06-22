Since Brendan Pang’s emotional elimination on Sunday night, ‘MasterChef Australia’ viewers have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment that his bromance with Reece Hignell has come to an end on TV.

Some have even suggested the pair get their own show, an idea that Brendan has agreed could be a winner.

“It would just be us hanging out. I would definitely love that,” the 26-year-old told HuffPost Australia.