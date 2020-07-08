On Tuesday night Reynold Poernomo became the first contestant through to the finals of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.

It’s a big feat for the reality star who first appeared on the cooking show back in 2015. Since his original ‘MasterChef’ appearance, Reynold has not only expanded his food career, but has become a travel influencer of sorts.

The 26-year-old’s YouTube channel shows fun videos he has filmed with girlfriend Chelia Dinata during their overseas adventures.

YouTube/Reynold Poernomo 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo with girlfriend Chelia Dinata

One clip from a year ago is the couple’s first VLOG together, taking viewers through their romantic holiday in Bali.

“This is our first time ever vlogging so I wasn’t really sure what to do except show you guys our day while we’re in Bali together,” Reynold captioned the video.

It featured footage of Reynold and Chelia kayaking, enjoying a road trip and of course, eating.

“For breakfast I am craving some yum cha,” Reynold said at one point, as the pair headed to a resort for a delicious meal.

“The thing is it’s a real battle for me now because I eat two thirds...” he said once they sat down to eat, before Chelia added, “You love your dumplings”.

There’s more where that came from, with another VLOG showing the couple exploring Singapore, and one more in which Reynold tries to speak Bahasa, the official language of Indonesia.

On Tuesday night Reynold competed against Callum Hann and Laura Sharrad in the ultimate immunity challenge.

Thanks to his Harry Potter-inspired dessert called ‘The Snitch’, he managed to impress judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo enough to win and become the first person through to the show’s finals.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo