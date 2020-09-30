Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. While he’s been busy focusing on running his two dessert cafes during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic, ‘MasterChef Australia’ star Reynold Poernomo is looking forward to taking a break and going overseas. The 26-year-old Sydney-based chef has said reuniting with his girlfriend Chelia Dinata, who is based in Indonesia, is his priority once coronavirus travel restrictions ease. Speaking in a Q&A video published on his YouTube channel this week, Reynold answered a fan’s question asking where he’d like to go once international travel is allowed again. “I’m definitely going to go to Bali first so I can visit Chelia,” he said.

YouTube/Reynold Poernomo 'MasterChef Australia' contestant Reynold Poernomo in his latest YouTube Q&A

“I’m going to relax a little bit and do some more waterfall hunting, and maybe do some video content and show you all about Bali a bit more.” He said Korea, China and Japan are the subsequent destinations on his travel bucket list. There’s a ban on overseas travel from Australia, unless you get an exemption from the Department of Home Affairs.

In an interview with HuffPost Australia in July, Reynold said he’d been speaking daily to his girlfriend of two years and hoped he would see her before the year ends. “I really cant wait to see her again,” he said at the time. “I don’t know when. Hopefully it’s not next year, but even so, we’re happy to wait.”

Reynold has been dating Bachelor of Commerce graduate Chelia for around two years. She is also a lifestyle influencer and works at a local Indonesian cookie business called By Chhino. The reality star has previously spoken about Chelia helping him reconnect with his mother tongue after he lost touch with it when he moved to Australia from Indonesia with his family at age four. “The reason why I don’t tend to speak in Bahasa much or have denied that I can speak Bahasa is because I’m still learning,” he explained in the caption of a YouTube video he shared last year.