Filming of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ may have wrapped up, but contestants are continuing to connect as the show airs on Channel 10. Speaking to HuffPost Australia, Khanh Ong revealed what he and Reynold Poernomo do on a daily basis to keep in touch.

“I play Animal Crossing with Reynold every night,” he laughed. “We go visit each other’s islands when we need some bells.” The 27-year-old, who was eliminated from the show on Sunday night, said he speaks to other co-stars on a regular basis, particularly about collaboration opportunities.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Reynold Poernomo and Khanh Ong