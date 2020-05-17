These days every second person is an influencer on social media, and it seems ‘MasterChef Australia’ star Reynold Poernomo and girlfriend Chelia Dinata are paving out that life for themselves online.

It appears the dessert king is not only a whiz in the kitchen, but quite the romantic with a penchant for posing in front of the camera with his partner.

Photos shared on Instagram before the coronavirus pandemic show the Sydney-based chef and his partner nailing their best camera angles at sophisticated restaurants and luxurious travel destinations.