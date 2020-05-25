With the top 12 contestants now confirmed, ‘MasterChef Australia’ is in the later stages of the competition. However the question remains: Who will win?

According to the show’s most recently eliminated contestant Tracy Collins, ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo will likely claim the final prize. “I just can’t see how Reynold can’t win,” Tracy told HuffPost Australia. “He’s just got mad skills.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo

If there’s anyone else who could snatch the frontrunner position from Reynold, Tracy said it would be 22-year-old Jess Liemantara. “She is seriously coming into her own stride,” said the reality star. “She’s also got some mad skills. I think she’s one to watch as well.” Jess was safe from elimination on Sunday night after she won the instant noodle-themed immunity challenge on Thursday night. Meanwhile Reynold has continued to impress the judges this season with his creative desserts, including his own take on an apple pie, served with a cinnamon parfait and topped with an isomat ball. Reynold became a household name on Australian TV and was dubbed the ‘Dessert King’ after appearing in season seven of ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2015.