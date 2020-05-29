‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ contestant Reynold Poernomo has apologised after a series of homophobic comments he made online six years ago resurfaced on Friday.

The posts in question, appeared on bodybuilding.com forums in 2014, reports Daily Mail Australia. Within these posts, Reynold, who had not yet appeared on ‘MasterChef’ in 2015, suggested gay people be “captured and put on an island”.

“I would like to offer my sincere and deepest apologies for the comments that I made in 2014. I am ashamed of these comments and I regret them immensely,” Reynold said in a statement issued to HuffPost Australia by Channel 10.