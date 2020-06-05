In screenshots published by Daily Mail, it appears Reynold commented under a thread titled, ‘First gay couple featured on the Disney Channel. Do you agree with them?’.

“I wish the world made a united decision where they will capture all gay people and put them on a remote island full of gays, that way straight ppl (people) will be happy and the freaks can go on and f** themselves,” he wrote.

He also commented under another thread titled, ‘Is homosexuality a mental illness?’. He wrote, “Yes end of thread”.

Reynold became a household name on Australian TV and was dubbed the ‘Dessert King’ after appearing in season seven of ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2015. This year he has returned to the series for another shot at victory.