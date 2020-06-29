With only six contestants left on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, the competition is reaching the pointy end. The show’s most recently eliminated contestant Tessa Boersma has said she believes ‘Dessert King’ Reynold Poernomo will take out the winning title, despite him being in the bottom two alongside her on Sunday night.

“Team Rey all the way, I’m not hiding it,” Tessa told HuffPost Australia on Monday. “I reckon Reynold’s going to win. I think he’s so capable of taking it out.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo