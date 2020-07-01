Reynold Poernomo is known as the ‘Dessert King’ of this year’s ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, and the cooking show contestant has even taken his sweet culinary skills abroad in recent times. The 26-year-old, who first appeared on ‘MasterChef Australia’ in 2015, also guest-starred as a judge on the Indonesian version of the show last year.

With his older brother Arnold already a judge on the program, it was a true family affair as Reynold appeared to teach local contestants how to make one of his popular dishes.

MasterChef Indonesia/RCTI Reynold Poernomo on 'MasterChef Indonesia' with brother Arnold (far right)

When asked how it felt to be on the show, Reynold said at the start of the episode, “It feels a bit weird because my brother started from here... and for me in Australia now to become one of the contestants to become one of the judges”. “Today I’ll be making one of my signature desserts, it’s called ‘White Noise’. This dessert is revolved around the colours of white,” he said. Reynold also made the same dessert on the Australian ‘MasterChef’ this year. The delectable treat is made of white chocolate, coconut, jasmine and strawberry.

Meanwhile Reynold’s brother Arnold has been a judge on the ‘MasterChef Indonesia’ since 2013. The show is filmed in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta. He often shares behind-the-scenes content on Instagram featuring fellow judges Juna Rorimpandey and Renatta Moeloek. Reynold, Arnold and their other brother Ronald, are all co-owners of the popular Sydney-based Koi dessert bars. In fact, many of their popular dishes have been the inspiration behind some of Reynold’s impressive creations on the show this year. On Tuesday night’s episode of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, Reynold impressed judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo with his dishes using dates and Madeira wine, scoring him immunity and the first place in the top 5 for the season.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo