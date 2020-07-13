Instagram/cheliadinata and Instagram/reynoldpoer 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo and girlfriend Chelia Dinata

‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ contestant Reynold Poernomo owns two dessert bars/restaurants with his brothers, but many fans may not know his girlfriend is also in the food industry. Chelia Dinata, who is based in Indonesia at the moment, is not only a lifestyle influencer, but works at a local Indonesian cookie business called By Chhino﻿, which is featured in her Instagram bio.

Proud of his other half’s talent for creating sweet treats like him, Reynold shared a video at the end of last year which showed Chelia in the By Chhino kitchen. The clip (watch below) showed the entire process, from making the cookie dough to packaging the final product for customers to enjoy. For those interested, flavours include red velvet, coconut palm sugar and brown butter caramelised white chocolate, to name a few.