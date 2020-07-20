Crediting his girlfriend of two years for being “very supportive” as he competed on the cooking show, Reynold said the couple’s relationship has been stronger than ever despite the physical distance. “I Facetime her every single day,” he said.

Reynold has been dating Bachelor of Commerce graduate Chelia for around two years. She is also a lifestyle influencer and works at a local Indonesian cookie business called By Chhino.﻿ Reality star Reynold has previously spoken about Chelia helping him reconnect with his mother tongue after he lost touch with it when he moved to Australia from Indonesia with his family at age four.

Instagram/reynoldpoer 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo and girlfriend Chelia Dinata

“The reason why I don’t tend to speak in Bahasa much or have denied that I can speak Bahasa is because I’m still learning,” he explained in the caption of a YouTube video he shared last year. “I moved into Australia when I was 4 yrs old and stopped speaking and English became my primary language and still is. “Since I’ve met my girlfriend Chelia, I’ve been able to speak in Bahasa again although am still learning. It’s just easier to say that I can’t speak in Bahasa than to try and process the conversation and only understanding half of it.”