Celebrity cook Rose Adam has enlisted the help of ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong and contestant Poh Ling Yeow to promote a cause very close to her heart.

Rose and fellow Lebanese Australian Jad Nehmetallah of ‘Gogglebox’ fame are launching an electronic cookbook to raise funds for people affected by the explosion in Beirut two months ago.

Instagram/rose_adam_cooks and Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia' contestants Rose Adam and Poh Ling Yeow (left) and judge Melissa Leong (right)

The book, ‘Bake for Beirut’, features Middle Eastern-inspired recipes from various local and international chefs, and Melissa and Poh made their own creative contributions to the project.

Melissa, who is known for her eloquent commentary on ‘MasterChef’, wrote an introduction in the book. Poh, who continues to work as an artist as well as a chef, created the book’s cover art in bright yellow, blue and white.

All proceeds from the book will go to the Lebanese Food Bank and Steps of Hope charity.

This week Rose introduced the project to her Instagram followers, saying it’s been in the works for some time.

“I’m so excited to introduce you all to @bake_for_beirut this is a project that we’ve been working on for the past couple of months that is so very close to my heart,” she wrote.

“It’s a collection of Middle Eastern inspired and traditional recipes from some of our favourite chefs and cooks to raise funds for the people of Lebanon affected by the recent explosion, with all proceeds going to charity.”

The August 4 port warehouse explosion in Beirut killed at least 160 people and wounded about 6,000.

‘Bake for Beirut’ launches on October 20.