Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Sarah Clare

It may be the end of Sarah Clare’s ‘MasterChef’ journey, but she’ll be remembered by viewers for her culinary techniques, attention to detail, warm nature and on-screen style.

Throughout the season many viewers have raved about the contestant’s hair on social media (because there’s no harm in still having fun with style while cooking up a storm). And in a time when some hairdressers have been closed due to coronavirus restrictions, we were curious about how Sarah styles her locks.

Sarah was not always a redhead, and made the decision to switch from bleaching to a dye job a few years back when expecting now-three-year-old son Elvis.

“I’ve had so many different colours,” she told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday.

“It was actually when I got pregnant with Elvis. I didn’t want to bleach my hair anymore so I wanted more of a natural dye. I have been red before that, I’ve been every colour under the sun.

“I went through an Anastacia phase when I was a kid, I was blonde and pink. My poor hair has taken a working,” she laughed.

At our house we are just a tiny bit obsessed with Sarah’s red hair..

It’s glorious #MasterChefAu — Matt Thomas (@MattThomas1405) April 23, 2020

I really want to know how Sarah Clare styles her hair though - I love the scarves...#MasterChefAU — Pidgo (@lizzysawrusrex) May 19, 2020

The hero of this cook is the volume in Sarah’s hair.#MasterChefAU — Caitlin (@caitiejayne) April 28, 2020

And that’s a (hair) wrap for Sarah Clare. #MasterChefAU — Keely Willis (@keelywillis_) May 19, 2020

Sarah also spoke about bonding with judge Melissa Leong during filming of the Channel 10 cooking show. Melissa joined as a new judge this year alongside Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.

“I think she’s fantastic. I think she’s a ray of sunshine and breath of fresh air that we’ve really needed on our screens,” said Sarah.

“I watch her and go, ‘Where has she been all this time?’

“She’s smart and funny and a little bit of a dork and so cool at the same time. She’s an enigma, I love her.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' judge Melissa Leong

Channel 10 'MasteChef Austalia: Back To Win' contestant Sarah Clare

Channel 10 'MasteChef Austalia: Back To Win' contestant Sarah Clare

Sarah and Melissa also bonded over their “similar style” in the kitchen, which was documented by viewers on social media.

“It was quite funny because one day I wore some earrings and she said, ‘I’m wearing those earrings tomorrow in a different colour, like we have the same earrings’,” said Sarah.

“The dress that she wore in the first episode, she walked in and I was like,′ I have that dress’.”

Sarah and Melissa are fighting it out for who can wear the bigger earrings every night #MasterChefAU — Lynn K. (@_lynnnnk) April 16, 2020

At least Sarah Claire can go home with the queen of fashion 💞👸 #MasterChefAU — DT (@heydylano) May 19, 2020

#MasterChefAU Sarah Clare Carrots... so pretty with those big dangling earrings, pink outfit and red hair styled like a pro!

Some people are just naturals at fashion✨ pic.twitter.com/xDFXSGfeWy — Neel P (Not Sarah🥕) (@neels_pandit) April 16, 2020

I'll miss Sarah Clare's fashion sense. #MasterChefAU — I'll be the Liz to your Harry (@abilovestv) May 19, 2020

Sarah’s earrings have already won whatever tonight’s challenge is #MasterChefAU — Kristen Amiet (@KrissiAmiet) May 4, 2020

I here for Sarah’s earrings - they almost rival my love of @TamaraGraffen’s earrings 😍 @sarahclarecooks #MasterChefAU @masterchefau — Cherie n Benni (@CherieNBenni) April 21, 2020

#MasterChefAU Carrot Sarah's earrings hold some sort of magical power bestowed upon her by the Vintage Gods Of Fashion...

The tougher the challenge, the longer she wears pic.twitter.com/bDh0uGo589 — Neel P (Not Sarah🥕) (@neels_pandit) April 16, 2020