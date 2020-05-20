It may be the end of Sarah Clare’s ‘MasterChef’ journey, but she’ll be remembered by viewers for her culinary techniques, attention to detail, warm nature and on-screen style.
Throughout the season many viewers have raved about the contestant’s hair on social media (because there’s no harm in still having fun with style while cooking up a storm). And in a time when some hairdressers have been closed due to coronavirus restrictions, we were curious about how Sarah styles her locks.
Sarah was not always a redhead, and made the decision to switch from bleaching to a dye job a few years back when expecting now-three-year-old son Elvis.
“I’ve had so many different colours,” she told HuffPost Australia on Wednesday.
“It was actually when I got pregnant with Elvis. I didn’t want to bleach my hair anymore so I wanted more of a natural dye. I have been red before that, I’ve been every colour under the sun.
“I went through an Anastacia phase when I was a kid, I was blonde and pink. My poor hair has taken a working,” she laughed.
Sarah also spoke about bonding with judge Melissa Leong during filming of the Channel 10 cooking show. Melissa joined as a new judge this year alongside Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo.
“I think she’s fantastic. I think she’s a ray of sunshine and breath of fresh air that we’ve really needed on our screens,” said Sarah.
“I watch her and go, ‘Where has she been all this time?’
“She’s smart and funny and a little bit of a dork and so cool at the same time. She’s an enigma, I love her.”
Sarah and Melissa also bonded over their “similar style” in the kitchen, which was documented by viewers on social media.
“It was quite funny because one day I wore some earrings and she said, ‘I’m wearing those earrings tomorrow in a different colour, like we have the same earrings’,” said Sarah.
“The dress that she wore in the first episode, she walked in and I was like,′ I have that dress’.”
‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10.