Emelia Jackson has won the 2020 season of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’. The nail-biting grand final on Monday night saw Emelia and Laura Sharrad go head to head for the top cooking title and $250,000 in prize money. Judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo congratulated Emelia who was lost for her words when her name was announced.

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win's Laura Sharrad and Emelia Jackson

“I just... ..can’t believe it,” said Emelia. “Like, just, like, the most special experience of my life and I owe it all to the three of you. And I owe it to this little lady,” she then said, gesturing towards Laura. “Being able to reconnect with Laura after so many years has been just magic for me. She’s just incredible. She’s just so amazing.” Semi-finalist Reynold Poernomo, fan favourites Poh Ling Yeow and Callum Hann, and most of the other 2020 contestants also returned to the ‘MasterChef’ kitchen on Monday night for the final episode. Ahead of the finale, both Laura and Emelia shared posts to Instagram to count down till the big episode and celebrate an all-female final.

“Girl power in tonight’s @masterchefau grand final.. tonight 7.30pm #masterchefau,” Emelia wrote next to a photo of her and Laura. Laura shared the same image and wrote: “FINALE HERE WE COME .. yeah the girls”.