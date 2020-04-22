Channel 10

MasterChef Australia’s most recently eliminated contestant Courtney Roulston has opened up about the differences she’s observed between this season, and the time she appeared in season 2 back in 2010. She revealed the editing of the Channel 10 cooking show is much more liberal now, showing more “realness” amongst the contestants and judges compared to a decade ago.

Courtney only needed to refer to a personal example from Tuesday night’s episode when she had a cheeky go at her friend and judge Andy Allen, after she was eliminated. “Supposed to be my friend!” she said to him while giving a farewell hug. Speaking to HuffPost Australia on Wednesday, Courtney said: “I never expected that to go to air.

Channel 10 MasterChef Australia: Back To Win contestant Courtney Roulston

“Ten years ago they used to cut all this stuff out of it, so it’s good that people are getting to see the realness of the show.” While she was “heartbroken” to leave the competition in just the second week, Courtney said she “tried to leave with a smile” which explained her fun jab at Andy.

“That’s just how it goes. I thought, ‘I’m not letting him get away with just eliminating me and not really doing anything’,” she said. “You’ve got to laugh at things in life otherwise you go crazy.”