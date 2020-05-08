What makes ‘MasterChef Australia’ different from other reality shows? Magda Szubanski has nailed it in a nutshell. On Thursday night the Australian comedian shared a photo of contestants Amina Elshafei, Emilia Jackson and Tracy Collins hugging during an immunity challenge. “You know what I love most about @masterchefau? How kind and supportive they are with one another. It is just SO heartwarming #Amina #emilia #tracy,” she wrote.

The TV star also gave a nod to the show’s first female judge, writing, “And Melissa Leong is a BRILLIANT judge”.

You know what I love most about @masterchefau ? How kind and supportive they are with one another. It is just SO heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️ #Amina#emilia#tracy And Melissa Leong is a BRILLIANT judge pic.twitter.com/y2YX7VUp2Y — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) May 7, 2020

While many other reality shows play on heated rivalries and drama between contestants, this season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ has proved kindness can still make for good TV. Some viewers were quick to agree with Magda.

Agree! So much better to watch than the shows with fake drama story lines and bitching! Can’t stand that! Just support one another and we should want others to do well. That’s why I always love Masterchef! — kelsey paige ♡ 💭 (@kelseypaigexox) May 7, 2020

Women empowering women — Mad (@Madstar42) May 7, 2020

I agree - one of the last reality TV shows without the drama of backstabbing & conflict to try draw in a mindless audience! — scottr255 (@scottr255) May 7, 2020