Touching Moment We Didn't See On MasterChef Australia

This season of ‘MasterChef Australia’ has already displayed some sweet moments between contestants and judges, but there’s a touching one viewers haven’t seen. Following Chris Badenoch’s elimination on Sunday night, co-star Tracy Collins revealed her ankle was sprained during filming, and it was Chris who went the extra mile to help her on and off set.

“Not that it was highlighted on the show, but behind the scenes, I had a sprained ankle,” she wrote on Instagram. “Chris was always the first person to help me with my bag up the stairs or off the bus, run and grab me an extra utensil if I needed one in a cook and just be a generally awesome bloke!! Sorry to ruin your serious cranky pants image mate, but your secret has to get out sometime!!”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestants Tessa Boersma, Chris Badenoch, Tracy Collins and Ben Ungermann

Speaking to HuffPost Australia on Monday morning, Chris said it was “super nice” of Tracy to acknowledge him in that way. “I helped everyone as much as I possibly can, have a laugh and a joke. Unfortunately that doesn’t translate onto TV and the edits a lot,” he explained.