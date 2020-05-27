Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win's Melissa Leong and Reynold Poernomo

Wednesday night’s episode of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ was not only an emotional one for contestants, but struck a heartfelt chord with many viewers too. The challenge involved each contestant receiving a surprise photo from their childhood, some even including family members in the shots. They were then asked to create a special dish that reminded them of their loved ones.

The stories were varied, but each tugging at the heart strings. Khanh Ong spoke about his family living in a refugee camp, Reynold Poernomo described his childhood hardly seeing his parents as they worked hard to support the family, and Poh Ling Yeow recalled fond memories with her father. Many viewers shared their joy during the episode, praising the show for portraying touching stories that depict the migrant experience in Australia.

#masterchefau watching Khanh and Reynold tell their incredibly moving and inspiring stories to Mel, an Asian woman, who can directly relate to the struggles and experiences of immigrant families is why representation is so important and why this season of Masterchef is superior — ALEXANDRA (@alexandrasings4) May 27, 2020

I dont know how yall feel about it but being a migrated kid myself I’m bawling my eyes out #MasterChefAU — Anh Nguyen (@DioMiota) May 27, 2020

#MasterChefAU tears already . Migrants and refugees like @khanhong have made us better people (and much better cooks!) — Julie Power (@juliepower) May 27, 2020

Give me all these Asian-Australian stories of resilience because this is absolutely what we needed NOW. #MasterChefAU — Josh 🌈 (@abangpinoy) May 27, 2020

omg Melissa just explained so much about my childhood that I couldn't articulate myself #MasterChefAU — ... (@DaydreamerAus) May 27, 2020

#MasterChefAU: immigrants are the lifeblood of this nation.



And yes, I'm totally crying — Matthew Lang (@mattlangwrites) May 27, 2020

Finally, a mainstream show talking about the migrant Australian experience. I haven't cried so much in a reality show 😭 #MasterChefAU — Anna Nguyen (@AnnaPangu) May 27, 2020

Tonight's episode just explains so much of what it was like growing up Asian in the 80s and 90s. And it's a beautiful story #MasterChefAU — UnPhiltered (@inPhiltrated) May 27, 2020

the immigrant stories i’m crying the representation on this show is unparalleled #masterchefau — noel (no-el) 🐍 (@cornoeliastreet) May 27, 2020

#MasterChefAU



The origin stories of the contestants really shows the amazing contributions so many migrants make to our country. How good. — Dave (@davey0511) May 27, 2020

@khanhong#MasterChefAU fwiw, i was adopted and came to australia from vietnam when i was 1 year old. you must be so proud of how far you and your family have come. this is emotional this ep. — Jock (@CharacterEyes) May 27, 2020

Khanh’s photo featured his two-year-old self with his parents on the day they were moving from Indonesia to Australia. “I was born in a refugee camp. And that’s after we’ve got approved to migrate,” he said through tears. “I don’t remember much, but it kind of was like a massive change in our lifestyle and where we are now.”

When presenting her dish to the judges, Poh spoke about her dad, Steve. “He was a muso when he was younger, and he always instilled in me to have that belief in myself,” she said. Poh moved to Australia from Malaysia with her parents when she was aged nine. “Growing up, um... ..I kind of felt a little bit invisible as a migrant kid, and always kind of dreamt that I would, um, make something of myself. And so everything is kind of hidden under that, under those noodles, and, um... you’ll see what it tastes like.”

Judge Melissa Leong, who is proud of her Singaporean Chinese heritage, responded by speaking about her own experience as the daughter of immigrants. “You know, growing up in Australia as the child of migrant parents as well, you know, there was always a sentiment in the Chinese community about sort of, ‘Always let them underestimate you... and then exceed their expectations’,” Melissa told Poh.