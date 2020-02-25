MasterChef Star Addresses Coronavirus And Chinese Restaurant Panic: 'Viruses Are Not Discriminatory To A Race'

WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images This photo taken on February 14, 2020 shows staff clearing a table at a Chinese restaurant in Melbourne's Chinatown.

MasterChef Australia star Diana Chan has urged people to support local Chinese restaurants following racism and xenophobia towards Asian-Australian communities in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The 2017 winner of the cooking reality show said many Australians have refrained from dining at Chinese eateries because they are “afraid” of catching the disease, however she argued that they shouldn’t be so fearful because “viruses are not discriminatory to a race”.

“If you were going to catch it, you could catch it anywhere,” Chan told HuffPost Australia. “It’s not necessarily in a Chinese restaurant and confined spaces. It can happen anywhere. It shouldn’t stop you going about your daily lives.” The celebrity chef said people should seek comfort in outlets having the “duty of care as well to look after the patrons and make sure that they handle food with top hygiene”.

Instagram/diana.chan.au Former MasterChef Australia winner Diana Chan has urged Australians to dine at Chinese restaurants following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Sam Tabone via Getty Images New Master Chef Melissa Leong (centre) has also encouraged people to support local Chinese businesses.

MasterChef Australia’s new judge Melissa Leong agreed. In an article she penned for SBS, the Singaporean Australian said: “As media campaigns and hashtags jump on the bandwagon to rescue this part of the industry, it’s even more impetus to visit your favourite Chinese restaurant, if ever there was one”. Both Chan and Leong’s comment come after the #IWillEatWithYou social media campaign recently gained momentum. Community action organisation GetUp! introduced the hashtag last week, asking its supporters: “Can you pledge #IWillEatWithYou & eat at an Asian restaurant to show your support?” “While other restaurants and public spaces are still buzzing, it is the Chinatown restaurants and Asian grocers that stand empty. Panic around the virus is unfairly impacting Chinese and Asian communities,” the organisation stated on its website. “If we don’t take action – people will lose their jobs, and their livelihoods. Can you take the pledge to defeat baseless fears and support these businesses in their time of need?”

Much loved Chinese & Asian restaurants are at risk of going under.



Misinformation and fear about coronavirus has left many eateries losing huge numbers of customers.



Can you pledge #IWillEatWithYou & eat at an Asian restaurant to show your support? 👇https://t.co/nS65NPpgZV — GetUp! (@GetUp) February 18, 2020

I don’t need much encouragement to eat out at my favourite #Chinese restaurant: Gong de Lin on Swanston St https://t.co/2Fvzlw8wAB. Enjoyed a delayed Valentine’s lunch of #vegetarian treats with @DrSimonEvans on the weekend #IWillEatWithYoupic.twitter.com/RHUZH8H6kX — Melissa Conley Tyler (@MConleytyler) February 17, 2020

All the bonkers racism & hysteria over #coronavirus is putting wonderful people out of business. We haven’t stopped getting our weekly treats because quite frankly this food is too good to miss & we support our friends! #IWillEatWithYoupic.twitter.com/2Z8g91jyp6 — Aakheperure (@Aakheperure) February 17, 2020