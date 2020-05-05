Instagram/arnoldpo 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' contestant Reynold Poernomo with brothers Arnold and Ronald

Reynold Poernomo has proved to be very popular during this season of ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, but what many viewers may not know is that appearing on the cooking show runs in his family. Reynold’s older brother Arnold is actually a judge on Indonesia’s version of ‘MasterChef’.

Filming in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, Arnold has been a judge on the show since 2013. He often shares behind-the-scenes content on Instagram featuring fellow judges Juna Rorimpandey and Renatta Moeloek.

What’s more, Reynold, Arnold and their other brother Ronald, are all co-owners of the popular Sydney-based Koi dessert bars. Last month Reynold spoke about his decision to reopen the dessert bars in Sydney’s Chippendale and Ryde for takeaway and delivery, after initially closing them because of the government’s strict no dine-in rule. “We weren’t sure, the government didn’t really say anything about how long this lockdown would be,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“We thought about it like, ‘Yeah we can’t just sit around and do nothing. We need to do something’. “It’s getting really boring and everyone in isolation was very bored,” he explained. “There’s a lot of home cooking happening and it’s time for us to come get back into work and support our staff as well, and of course support ourselves.”