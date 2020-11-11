Golfer’s Astounding Hole-In-One Goes Viral: ‘What Did I Just Watch?’

All you have to do is skip the golf ball across a pond, onto a green, and then have it roll directly into the hole. Easy, right? It looked that way for Jon Rahm, who’s No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking and coolly pulled off the shot during a practice round at the 2020 Masters Tournament on Tuesday. The astounding hole-in-one, which the Spaniard completed on the 16th hole at Georgia’s prestigious Augusta National Golf Club, was quickly hailed on social media as one of the craziest and most impressive of all time. A video of it raked in more than 10 million views in a matter of hours.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasterspic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

It’s Masters practice round tradition to have a crack at skipping the ball across the pond on No. 16. ﻿According to Golfweek, players generally get it across in five or six skips, but it’s less common for it to make it onto the green, and even rarer that it goes into the hole ― it’s happened three times since 2009. Rahm shared ninth place at the Masters last year and claimed fourth in 2018. “I can’t lie,” he said, according to Fox Sports on Tuesday. “I’m feeling pretty confident.” “I’ve been putting in the work and golfing well. Hopefully something special happens this weekend,” he added. It’s tough to blame him for feeling optimistic, if that shot was just him warming up. Here’s how sports commentators, spectators and the people of Twitter responded to his mind-blowing ace:

This is the craziest golf shot I've ever seen. https://t.co/cCKsfOF0UH — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 10, 2020

Jon Rahm just hit the greatest golf shot in the history of the universe... pic.twitter.com/0fcOxgPQ82 — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) November 10, 2020

Atheists - “There is no God.”



Golf - 👇 https://t.co/LcDg9ZD1qJ — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) November 10, 2020

This isn't golf. This is magic. https://t.co/y9ggp7Qhzp — Dan Primack (@danprimack) November 10, 2020

I started playing golf during quarantine and am hopelessly addicted. This John Rahm shot of the skipping hole-in-one was a serious blow to my golf game. I can’t even get the damn ball to go where I want it and this dude’s game is amphibious. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 10, 2020

That might be the most impressive thing I've ever seen in golf. https://t.co/7Avkp19BaO — Extra Gravy Podcast (@ThatDudeMCFLY) November 10, 2020