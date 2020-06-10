Instagram ‘Check Yourself And Do Better’: MasterChef’s Sarah Tiong Calls Out Triple M Host’s ‘Racist’ Greeting

“MasterChef Australia: Back To Win” contestant Sarah Tiong has called out a “racist” encounter she faced from a Triple M host on Wednesday.

Tiong told her Instagram followers that Triple M Sunraysia greeted her by trying to speak Chinese during a phone interview.

“Ni hao ma,” they said before speaking Cantonese “oh wait, would it be ‘lei ho ma?’ Anyway.”

The recently evicted MasterChef star said she doesn’t think the greeting went to air but she terminated the interview right away.

“I felt uncomfortable and shocked. The call was immediately ended,” she said in an Instagram Story.

“This is racism. What an insensitive, tone deaf thing to say. Please, check yourself and do better.”