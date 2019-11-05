Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images IFA Women's World Cup at Stade La Mosson Stadium on June 13th 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Pay equality could soon be in reach for the Matildas as Football Federation Australia prepares to announce a new pay deal later this week.

The landmark deal, which will see Australia’s female soccer team paid the same as their male counterparts the Socceroos, has been in been in negotiations for months, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Matildas captain Sam Kerr told Channel Seven she is excited yet cautious.

“Obviously it’s a welcome investment into women’s football and we’re really excited about it,” she said.

“It hasn’t been finalised so hopefully we can get the deal over the edge, but yeah, it’s exciting.”