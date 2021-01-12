Representative Matt Gaetz has his priorities, and apparently, the fact that Twitter is banning politicians who violate its terms of services agreement angers him more than last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol.

On Monday — after Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump’s account, @RealDonald Trump, for inciting violence — the Florida congressman falsely suggested the social media platform’s terms of services violate the First Amendment.

“We cannot live in a world where Twitter’s terms of service are more important than the terms in our Constitution and Bill of Rights,” he tweeted.