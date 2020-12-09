UK politician Matt Hancock on Tuesday reacted to footage of the first people in Britain receiving the coronavirus vaccine by apparently trying to cry on live TV and then giving up and laughing instead.

The health secretary was appearing on Good Morning Britain alongside Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid.

A sceptical-looking Morgan jiggled his pen as Hancock snuffled and snorted his way through the bizarre reaction to witnessing 81-year-old William Shakespeare (yes, really) receiving the jab.

Shakespeare, an in-patient at University Hospital Coventry, was the second person to have the injection after 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.