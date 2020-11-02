Matt Lucas﻿ couldn’t resist having another dig at Boris Johnson after the prime minister delayed Saturday’s press conference about England’s second national lockdown for more than two hours.

The PM was so late addressing the nation - originally announced for 4pm on Saturday afternoon - that Strictly Come Dancing was delayed by a few minutes before the BBC relegated Johnson to the BBC News channel.

Great British Bake Off host Matt responded by lampooning the PM (again) on Twitter.

“So, we are saying at 4 o’clock, we’ll have a 5:30 press conference, and this begins at 6:45,” he joked.