Matthew McConaughey Reveals Dad Died While Having Sex With His Mum

Matthew McConaughey has shared details of his parents’ volatile relationship ― and how it came to an end.

The Oscar winner revealed in his new memoir ‘Greenlights’ that his father, James McConaughey, died while having sex with his mother, Kay. It was just how his dad predicted, the actor recalled.

“I got a call from my Mum. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled,” McConaughey wrote in an excerpt shared by People. “I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mum. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”