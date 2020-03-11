An advert for a mattress has been banned amid concerns it could cause serious offence amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The regional press ad for Vic Smith Beds, seen in the Enfield and Haringey Independent paper on 12 February, included a cartoon image of a mattress, with a Union Jack on the front. The mattress was wearing a green surgical mask above the words: “British build beds proudly made in the UK. No nasty imports.”

People complained the ad was likely to cause offence by linking concerns about the ongoing coronavirus health emergency to nationality and/or race. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld the complaint, given the ad was seen “in the context of widespread news coverage of a major outbreak of Covid-19, in China”.

“News outlets had also reported some groups being physically and verbally targeted because of their nationality and/or race in relation to fears about coronavirus,” it said. “The ASA understood that, in particular, a number of Asian people had reported receiving abuse as a result of wearing face masks.”